A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2021
Please be informed that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its Annual Report for the year 2020 on Wednesday 10 February 2021 and to hold the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021 in Copenhagen. Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than Monday 8 February 2021.
The Company plans to publish Interim Report for the 1st Quarter on Wednesday 5 May 2021, Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter on Friday 6 August 2021 and Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter on Tuesday 2 November 2021.
Copenhagen, 18 November 2020.
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
