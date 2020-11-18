ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2021

Please be informed that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its Annual Report for the year 2020 on Wednesday 10 February 2021 and to hold the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021 in Copenhagen. Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than Monday 8 February 2021.