 

DGAP-News CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 09:20  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time

18.11.2020 / 09:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time

- Production notified to the responsible regional council in accordance with the German Drug Law
- DermaTools is allowed to produce DPOCL for the European market
- In-house production is used directly to manufacture the DPOCL API for Phase III study

Darmstadt, 18 November 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has announced through its subsidiary DermaTools Biotech GmbH the production of DPOCL at its new production site near Saarbrücken, Germany. This means that the facilities are already available to the company for the production of the DPOCL API ("Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient") for the upcoming phase III study for the approval of DermaPro.

Following an audit in October 2020 and the receipt of the final audit report, DermaTools today notified the responsible Regional Council in Saarbrücken of the production in accordance with the German Drug Law. This means that the company meets all the requirements to start the production of DPOCL in Germany. "DPOCL can now be produced not only at the site of our license partner Centaur in Mumbai but also centrally in Europe", explains Dr. Dirk Kaiser, Board Member for Research & Development at CytoTools AG. "This gives us full local control over the entire production process of the active ingredient in our wound healing medication DermaPro. Especially for the forthcoming final study of the DermaPro approval process we can thus ensure the optimal quality of the active substance contained in the product. Furthermore, we are now independent of possible export restrictions in the context of the COVID 19 crisis with regard to the supply of our active ingredient."

Seite 1 von 3
CytoTools Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Cytotools - neuer Focus Money Hotstock!! Alles einsteigen!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time 18.11.2020 / 09:20 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene Produktion von DPOCL in Europa (deutsch)
09:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene Produktion von DPOCL in Europa
13.11.20
CytoTools Aktie: COVID-19 News sorgen für Kurssprung - die Details
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des Universitätsklinikums Frankfurt bestätigt (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des Universitätsklinikums Frankfurt bestätigt
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt University Hospital
29.10.20
CytoTools: Europa-Studie für DermaPro startet
29.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools startet Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro in Europa (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools startet Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro in Europa
29.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools starts phase III study of DermaPro in Europe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:57 Uhr
9.606
Cytotools - neuer Focus Money Hotstock!! Alles einsteigen!!