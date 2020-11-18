CytoTools subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts own production of DPOCL in Europe for the first time - Production notified to the responsible regional council in accordance with the German Drug Law - DermaTools is allowed to produce DPOCL for the European market - In-house production is used directly to manufacture the DPOCL API for Phase III study

Darmstadt, 18 November 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has announced through its subsidiary DermaTools Biotech GmbH the production of DPOCL at its new production site near Saarbrücken, Germany. This means that the facilities are already available to the company for the production of the DPOCL API ("Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient") for the upcoming phase III study for the approval of DermaPro.

Following an audit in October 2020 and the receipt of the final audit report, DermaTools today notified the responsible Regional Council in Saarbrücken of the production in accordance with the German Drug Law. This means that the company meets all the requirements to start the production of DPOCL in Germany. "DPOCL can now be produced not only at the site of our license partner Centaur in Mumbai but also centrally in Europe", explains Dr. Dirk Kaiser, Board Member for Research & Development at CytoTools AG. "This gives us full local control over the entire production process of the active ingredient in our wound healing medication DermaPro. Especially for the forthcoming final study of the DermaPro approval process we can thus ensure the optimal quality of the active substance contained in the product. Furthermore, we are now independent of possible export restrictions in the context of the COVID 19 crisis with regard to the supply of our active ingredient."