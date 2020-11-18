 

BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 09:30  |  204   |   |   

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted Notice of New Cannabis Product (“NNCP”) forms to Health Canada for its award-winning line-up of Keef Beverages and Cali-Bloom products.

The Company is focused on commercializing the Keef and Cali-Boom products in Q1 2021, and to that end is forging new distribution partnerships. BevCanna has completed its first round discussions with select Canadian provincial buyers and is now progressing with its commercial rollout strategy and timelines. Negotiations are moving forward with one of Canada’s leading Licensed Producers (the “LP”) to distribute BevCanna’s products to provincial cannabis distribution boards through the LP’s Health Canada issued Sales Licence.

“We’re extremely pleased with the progress that we’ve made in our commercialization plans for Keef and Cali-Bloom in Canada,” commented John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer for BevCanna. “Our negotiations with our partner LP are progressing very well and with our NNCP forms now in Health Canada’s hands, we’re confident that we’ll have these products on shelves across Canada in the first quarter.”

The LP submitted the Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCPs to Health Canada on behalf of BevCanna. The NNCP forms include product details such as formulations details, nutritional facts and raw and active ingredients ratios, and are required to be submitted to Health Canada atleast 60 days prior to sale of the products. BevCanna commercialization timeline for Keef and Cali-Bloom branded products into the Canadian market remains to be Q1 2021.

This selection of the initial product lineup was chosen to reflect Keef and Cali-Bloom’s most popular U.S. products. Both lines are consistent top-sellers in their respective territories. Keef offers six of the top ten cannabis beverages in Colorado and three of the top ten in California1, ranking second in the U.S. in terms of units of cannabis beverages sold,2. Cali-Bloom is consistently one of the top 10 brands in California by dollars sold,2 and has been one of the only brands in the state to increase their market share in 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted Notice of New Cannabis Product (“NNCP”) forms to Health Canada for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:33 Uhr
BevCanna reicht NNCP-Formulare für Keef und Cali-Bloom bei Health Canada ein
13.11.20
Kursfeuerwerk!?: Sondermeldung aus aktuellem Anlass: Ad-hoc mit "Mega-Kurstrigger"
13.11.20
BevCanna gibt 5 Millionen Dollar schwere Platzierung von Einheiten über dem Marktwert bekannt
13.11.20
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
12.11.20
Ad-hoc! : Jetzt große Kurschance: Deutlicher Ausbruch, eine gewaltige Ankündigung und ein "Mega-Kurstrigger"
12.11.20
BevCanna geht Partnerschaft mit Naturo ein, um naturreinen Hanf-Energy-Drink Beyond Energy auf den Markt zu bringen
12.11.20
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
10.11.20
Cannabis Hot Stock: Eine ganz große Wette: Schon in Stunden zur vollständigen Neubewertung!?
06.11.20
Große Spekulation: Game Changer schon am Wochenende!? Cannabis 2.0! Upside: Gewaltig! Downside: ? Warum die Uhr tickt…
05.11.20
Große Kurschance! : Final Countdown: Wie nur eine Meldung eine komplette Neubewertung triggern könnte

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:48 Uhr
383
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?