BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada

The Company is focused on commercializing the Keef and Cali-Boom products in Q1 2021, and to that end is forging new distribution partnerships. BevCanna has completed its first round discussions with select Canadian provincial buyers and is now progressing with its commercial rollout strategy and timelines. Negotiations are moving forward with one of Canada’s leading Licensed Producers (the “LP”) to distribute BevCanna’s products to provincial cannabis distribution boards through the LP’s Health Canada issued Sales Licence.

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted Notice of New Cannabis Product (“NNCP”) forms to Health Canada for its award-winning line-up of Keef Beverages and Cali-Bloom products.

“We’re extremely pleased with the progress that we’ve made in our commercialization plans for Keef and Cali-Bloom in Canada,” commented John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer for BevCanna. “Our negotiations with our partner LP are progressing very well and with our NNCP forms now in Health Canada’s hands, we’re confident that we’ll have these products on shelves across Canada in the first quarter.”

The LP submitted the Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCPs to Health Canada on behalf of BevCanna. The NNCP forms include product details such as formulations details, nutritional facts and raw and active ingredients ratios, and are required to be submitted to Health Canada atleast 60 days prior to sale of the products. BevCanna commercialization timeline for Keef and Cali-Bloom branded products into the Canadian market remains to be Q1 2021.

This selection of the initial product lineup was chosen to reflect Keef and Cali-Bloom’s most popular U.S. products. Both lines are consistent top-sellers in their respective territories. Keef offers six of the top ten cannabis beverages in Colorado and three of the top ten in California1, ranking second in the U.S. in terms of units of cannabis beverages sold,2. Cali-Bloom is consistently one of the top 10 brands in California by dollars sold,2 and has been one of the only brands in the state to increase their market share in 2020.