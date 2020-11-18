 

DGAP-News publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 09:30  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time

18.11.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 18.11.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has fully repaid its Convertible Bond 2015/2020 (WKN: A169GM / ISIN DE000A169GM5) which was due on 17 November 2020 to the bondholders. The repayment was made at 100% of the nominal amount plus interest payment of 3.5% for the past twelve months. The convertible bond had a total volume of EUR 50 million. The most recent conversion price into a publity share was EUR 37.5569.

The funds from the convertible bond enabled publity AG to intensify its dynamic growth in recent years. As a result, further high-yield office properties in Germany's top cities were acquired and the assets under management increased.

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse


18.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1149004

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1149004  18.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1149004&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
publity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time 18.11.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG hat 3,5%-Wandelschuldverschreibung (2015/2020) mit 50 Mio. Euro Volumen fristgerecht zurückgezahlt (deutsch)
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG hat 3,5%-Wandelschuldverschreibung (2015/2020) mit 50 Mio. Euro Volumen fristgerecht zurückgezahlt
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
06.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
05.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG verlängert langfristige Mietverträge des internationalen Forschungsinstituts Nuvisan GmbH bis 2035 bei Immobilien in Oberbayern und Nordrhein-Westfalen (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG extends long-term tenancy agreements of the international research institute Nuvisan GmbH until 2035 for real estate in Upper Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
3.348
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?