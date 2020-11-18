publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time

Frankfurt/Main, 18.11.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has fully repaid its Convertible Bond 2015/2020 (WKN: A169GM / ISIN DE000A169GM5) which was due on 17 November 2020 to the bondholders. The repayment was made at 100% of the nominal amount plus interest payment of 3.5% for the past twelve months. The convertible bond had a total volume of EUR 50 million. The most recent conversion price into a publity share was EUR 37.5569.

The funds from the convertible bond enabled publity AG to intensify its dynamic growth in recent years. As a result, further high-yield office properties in Germany's top cities were acquired and the assets under management increased.

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse

