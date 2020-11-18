SPORTTOTAL AG: Bonner SC goes 5G - SPORTTOTAL AG and Telekom Deutschland launch pilot project

- Home matches of regional soccer league club to be streamed by 5G on sporttotal.tv

- AI-based 180° camera from SPORTTOTAL is equipped with 5G module

- Clubs to be onboarded fast and cost-effective

Cologne, November 18, 2020. The Cologne-based technology and media company SPORTTOTAL AG, Telekom Deutschland GmbH and the regional soccer league club Bonner SC are testing the streaming of soccer matches using 5G mobile technology. In a nationwide unique pilot project, SPORTTOTAL's AI-based 180° camera will be equipped with a Telekom 5G module. In the future, the Bonner SC will be able to stream all home matches fully automatically in high quality on sporttotal.tv. The Bonner SC is the first club to use the new technology in live operation. With the help of 5G, SPORTTOTAL will be able to connect additional sports clubs faster and more easily.



Enjoy the full live experience with 5G

"Live video streaming is an ideal use case for 5G technology," explains Hagen Rickmann, Director Business Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "In this pilot project, our network can show off its strengths. And it has the potential for a live soccer experience for many fans throughout Germany, despite the Corona pandemic."



As part of the pilot project, the AI-based 180° camera developed by SPORTTOTAL itself will be equipped with a Telekom 5G module. The camera follows the match fully automatically and streams it live on sporttotal.tv. The latest mobile routers from Cradlepoint, optimally adapted to the 5G network, realize the required high data rates in the stadium. For a smooth video streaming, a wired broadband connection was previously necessary. "Already more than three years ago we were able to take a pioneering role in national club sports with the installation of a fully automated camera system - through the cooperation with SPORTTOTAL. We are all the more pleased that we are now once again able to live up to this role within the framework of this forward-looking pilot project. The project fits perfectly with our claim to be the digital pioneer among the first professional leagues and we can now further fuel our app and e-commerce success story", explains Prof. Dr. Dirk Mazurkiewicz, CEO of the Bonner SC.