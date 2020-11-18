 

Positive results from Acarix study presented at ISPOR, a leading health economics conference

Malmö, Sweden November 18, 2020

Positive results from Acarix study presented at ISPOR, a leading health economics conference

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the company’s real-life data analysis, made in co-operation with clinics in Germany and Austria, is published as a poster presentation and abstract at ISPOR, the leading European conference for health economics and outcomes research, which is held virtually November 16-19, 2020.

The study compared two patient sets, 1030 patients from Germany and Austria and 1501 from the DanNICAD-1 trial in Denmark and the conclusion reached is that “In clinical trials, ultra-sensitive phonocardiography has proven to be a clinically relevant diagnostic measurement. The use in real world has demonstrated that neither patient demographics nor test results differ relevantly from the trial setting and that real-life data thus could be used for further economic modeling”.

“This analysis is important as it shows that results from previous controlled clinical trials can be replicated and transferred into daily clinical use. Being admitted as a poster presentation at the highly regarded ISPOR conference is a great achievement. This recognition of CADScor’s utility in real life practice is of course very valuable in our ongoing commercialization,” said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

The poster presentation, titled Real world evidence versus quality of test study results in diagnostics for coronary heart disease is presented at the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, ISPOR, November 16-19, 2020. The poster will also be published in ISPOR’s official publication Value in Health in December.

Link to poster presentation: https://www.ispor.org/heor-resources/presentations-database/presentati ...

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

About Acarix:
 Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se)
is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com.

 

