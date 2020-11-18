 

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with positive business performance in 9-month period of 2020

18.11.2020
Monaco, 18 November 2020 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector, had a successful 9-month period up to 30/09/2020 despite the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first 9 months of 2020, R-LOGITECH, on a consolidated basis, realized a turnover of EUR 495.4 million (up from EUR 264.9 million in the first 9 months in 2019) with an EBITDA of EUR 81.9 million (up from EUR 49.1 million).

R-LOGITECH's liquidity position is strong, with a cash position of EUR 60 million and available unutilized long-term committed working capital lines of a further EUR 27 million.

The business performance for the first 9 months of 2020 far exceeded the corresponding period in 2019 and R-LOGITECH expects a strong full year 2020 with revenues and EBITDA significantly above 2019 levels.

R-LOGITECH also had a strong 3rd quarter with activity increasing across all major product groups. Earnings for the month of October were the highest ever recorded for the Group, with a particular strong performance in the Eurozone. 3 new terminals were secured during this period, which will contribute to the earnings from mid-2021 onwards.

During the first 9 months, R-LOGITECH managed to remain fully operational in all its locations across Europe, Africa and China, helping to maintain the critical supply chains that are essential for delivering key commodities to the respective markets, and thereby helping in the fight against COVID-19. The company is expected to continue doing so for the rest of the year.

R-LOGITECH is focused on handling essential commodities (fresh food, agribulk, fertilizer, sugar, paper and pulp) and its facilities are primarily dedicated to bulk and break bulk handling worldwide.

Frédéric Platini, CEO of R-LOGITECH: "We are pleased that our business model has proven to be resilient under challenging circumstances, and we would like to thank all our employees, clients and stakeholders for their outstanding contribution and support. We will continue to grow our business further and seize the opportunities that will result from the crisis."

About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:
R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.
R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
linh.chung@better-orange.de

Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
+377 97 98 67 71
investorrelations@r-logitech.com


Language: English
Company: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
7, rue du Gabian
98000 Monaco
Monaco
Phone: +377 97 98 67 71
E-mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
