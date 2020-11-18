 

TIM Commits to Capacity on EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS to Expand High-Speed Broadband Delivery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 10:30  |  60   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has signed a Letter of Agreement with TIM for wholesale capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS satellites which will enable Italian households, even those living in the most isolated areas, to benefit from very high-speed fixed broadband via satellite from January 2021.

Under the agreement, TIM will purchase the entire Italian capacity on EUTELSAT KONNECT which started operations this month, as well as the vast majority of the capacity covering Italy on the follow-on satellite, KONNECT VHTS, once it enters service. TIM will have exclusive rights for the distribution of satellite broadband in Italy on these satellites during the entire lifetime of the contract.

This multi-year agreement is expected to represent a total contract value of almost 150 million euros for Eutelsat. It follows a similar contract with Orange in France for capacity on both satellites, further highlighting the relevance of satellite as a cost-effective, off-the-shelf and reliable infrastructure to extend the coverage of telecom operators beyond the reach of terrestrial networks and ensure ubiquitous coverage of a territory.

In service since November 2020, EUTELSAT KONNECT has a total capacity of 75 Gbps and is able to assure full or partial coverage of up to 15 countries in Europe and 39 in Africa, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps to both companies and individuals in the digital divide at competitive monthly rates. The KONNECT VHTS satellite will embark the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put into orbit and provide 500 Gbps of Ka-Band capacity over Europe, yet further enhancing the service.

Commenting on the agreement Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat said: “We are delighted to announce this major agreement with TIM which will deliver high speed Broadband to all Italian households. Following the agreement with Orange for France and the acquisition of BBB Europe for retail, this agreement represents another important step in our distribution strategy, enabling us to further secure the ramp-up of our latest capacity and ensuring 2021 is a turning point in Fixed Broadband.”

Luigi Gubitosi, CEO of TIM, added: “This agreement with Eutelsat will enable TIM to accelerate the deployment of high-speed broadband, even to the most remote areas, thereby securing our commitment to reduce the digital divide throughout Italy. The periods of lockdown we have experienced have demonstrated more than ever the need for high speed and reliable connectivity, and we are delighted to be able to rely on Eutelsat’s next-generation capacity to make this a reality for thousands of customers.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6 600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Eutelsat Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TIM Commits to Capacity on EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS to Expand High-Speed Broadband Delivery Regulatory News: Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has signed a Letter of Agreement with TIM for wholesale capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS satellites which will enable Italian households, even those living …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Successful Entry Into Service of EUTELSAT KONNECT Satellite
10.11.20
Eutelsat Announces the Appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer
05.11.20
Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications
02.11.20
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air Channels
30.10.20
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS: ORGANISATION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30.10.20
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Eutelsat Communications: First Quarter 2020-21 Revenues
29.10.20
Eutelsat Communications: First Quarter 2020-21 Revenues

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
62
v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27