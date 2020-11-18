Oceanpath, the Irish subsidiary of Iceland Seafood International (“Iceland Seafood”), has completed the acquisition from Mondi Group AB of Carr & Sons Seafood Limited Ltd (“Carr & Sons”) and the sister company Mondi Properties Ltd which owns the production facilities. Carr & Sons is a significant seafood player in Ireland focused on production of high-quality salmon products for retail. The consideration for the share capital was €6.5m as previously disclosed at signing of LOI on August 28 th 2020.

Carr & Sons is an Irish seafood processing company specialized in high quality smoked salmon production. With the acquisition of Oceanpath in March 2018 Iceland Seafood established a solid ground in the Irish seafood market. The acquisition of Carr & Sons further enhances and strengthens the company’s position.

Carr & Sons operates a production facility in Killala on the west coast of Ireland, with sales predominantly to Irish retail outlets. The 2019 annual sales amounted to €11.5m and the company generated a profit before tax of €0.9m in that year. Carr & Sons products are sold both under retailer’s private label and branded. A significant part of the sales are under the Nolan Quality Seafoods brand which is a leading brand for smoked salmon in Ireland. The company also has a strong focus on production of organic salmon which is sold both locally in Ireland and exported to Continental Europe.

Iceland Seafood sees the acquisition of Carr & Sons as a good fit to the Group’s strategy to focus on growing value-added activities in markets where it has a strong platform and market position. The acquisition will further strengthen the Group position servicing the Irish retail market. From a Group perspective it is also a significant step to create an advantageous balance between retail and foodservice sectors. With the acquisition and the forthcoming retail growth in the UK, around 50% of the Group profitability will be generated from retail.