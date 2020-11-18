Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|6,440
|4,475
|101.74
|75 %
|-0.62 % p.a.
|99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029
|1,600
|
560
|
108.74
|100 %
|-0.45 % p.a.
|Total
|8,040
|5,035
Settlement: 20 November 2020.
