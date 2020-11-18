 

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022 6,440 4,475 101.74 75 % -0.62 % p.a.
99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029 1,600 560
 108.74
 100 % -0.45 % p.a.
Total 8,040 5,035      

Settlement: 20 November 2020.


