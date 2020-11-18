 

Iceland Seafood International hf Iceland Seafood announces the sale of the Malaga based distribution company Ecomsa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 10:27  |  58   |   |   

A logical step following the merger of all Spanish production into Barcelona earlier this year.   

Iceland Seafood Ibérica, the Spanish subsidiary of Iceland Seafood International (“Iceland Seafood”) announces signing of an agreement to sell its Málaga based production and distribution company Elaboración de Congelados Málaga SAU (Ecomsa) to Aquamar Gold SL, an Andalusian seafood distribution company based in Malaga. The sale is a direct consequence of Iceland Seafood moving all its production in Spain to its Barcelona factory, after which Ecomsa became a focused distribution company in direct sales to restaurants and hotels mainly  - which is a business outside the core strategy of Iceland Seafood Ibérica. In accordance with the sales and purchase agreement, 100% shares in Ecomsa are sold for €346k.  Ecomsa sales in the first nine months of the year were €6.4m, and normalized loss before tax (excluding restructuring cost) amounted to €0.8m in the period. 

Mar Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Iceland Seafood International in this transaction.

Magnús B. Jónsson, Managing Director of Iceland Seafood Ibérica

“The sale of Ecomsa is a logical step in the voyage that Iceland Seafood Ibérica is set out on.  After the merger of Iceland Seafood SL and Icelandic Ibérica the strategic decision to move all production to our Barcelona site was executed, creating a strong and modernized production hub for our South European business. The continuing task of improving production efficiency will now get an even greater focus, with the aim of servicing our customer base as best we can. This enhances our position as market leader for Icelandic Cod products in Southern Europe, which we are very proud of.”

3Q 2020 results and electronic Investor meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statement for 3Q and first nine months of 2020 after closing of markets on November 18th 2020. The company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants at 16.15 the same day, where management will present and discuss the results and outlook for the full year.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence.  Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.

About Iceland Seafood International

Tracing its roots to 1932, Iceland Seafood is a worldwide sales, processing and marketing company for frozen, salted and fresh seafood.  Headquartered in Reykjavík with operations in eight countries with over 700 employees, Iceland Seafood is a publicly traded company with its shares listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The Group generates annual sales of €450m across 45 countries.  

Further information:

Iceland Seafood International hf

Bjarni Ármannsson CEO, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com


Iceland Seafood International hf Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf Iceland Seafood announces the sale of the Malaga based distribution company Ecomsa A logical step following the merger of all Spanish production into Barcelona earlier this year.    Iceland Seafood Ibérica, the Spanish subsidiary of Iceland Seafood International (“Iceland Seafood”) announces signing of an agreement to sell …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:29 Uhr
Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 18.11.2020
10:25 Uhr
Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood significantly expands its footprint in the Irish seafood market for retail
17.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Flöggun Arion Banki hf
16.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: 9M 2020 results and electronic investors meeting
23.10.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Flöggun Arion Banki hf
21.10.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Flöggun Arion Banki hf