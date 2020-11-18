One Component Polyurethane Foam Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), Region - Global Forecast to 2025 " , published by MarketsandMarkets, the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as, rising construction industries in emerging economies and the stringent regulations regarding energy savings in residential and commercial buildings, around the world.

By raw material, MDI is estimated to be the leading segment of one component polyurethane foam market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume.

MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest raw material segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation. The increased use of MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible. Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years.