Streaming Analytics Market To Be Driven By Rising Adoption Of Iot, Sensors & Big Data Technologies In Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment Sectors Till 2025 | Million Insights

Increasing adoption of innovative technologies such as IoT, big data and sensors in industries such as media and entertainment, government, healthcare and manufacturing is expected to propel the market growth. In addition, increasing volume of data generated from mobile and internet banking solution services is projected to bolster the demand for streaming analytics services in financial services institutions.

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is anticipated to be USD 35,986.4 million in 2025, as per Million Insights. It is estimated that the market would witness 28.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. The demand for streaming analytics services has increased considerably in the past few years in both large- and small-scale companies. The demand is supplemented by the ability of streaming analytics services to provide deeper analytics on how consumers perceive the content. This helps companies in better decision making along with offering personalized services.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Streaming Analytics Market" Report 2025.

Apart from various end-user industries, streaming analytics services are increasingly working with government bodies in the development of smart cities solutions such as smart metering and intelligent traffic monitoring. With the increasing focus on digital transformation technologies in emerging countries, streaming analytics solutions are expected to gain traction in the next six years.

Despite various advantages of streaming analytics services, factors such as lack of skilled workforce, concern regarding data security and high initial cost are projected to restrain the streaming analytics market growth. Across the globe, government bodies are implementing stringent regulation regarding the security of personal data.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on component, the software category accounted for the largest share in the market.

Cloud deployment is projected to gain traction over the forecast duration owing to reduced investment.

Risk management is anticipated to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2025 in terms of streaming analytics deployment solutions.

Media and entertainment division is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast years owing to rising penetration of smartphone and internet in countries such as India and China .

Browse 120 page research report with TOC on "Global Streaming Analytics Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-streaming-analytics-market