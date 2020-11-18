Sales and onboarding partner for United Kingdom

Konsolidator has signed the UK based company Cognova Solutions as sales and onboarding partner. Cognova Solutions is an independent Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Data Analytics consultancy working with the client’s Group Finance function.

The UK market will become a major market for Konsolidator and in order to meet customer demands, its vital that solid partnerships are established.

“To meet customer´s demand for a cloud-consolidation software Cognova Solutions reached out to us. With our country manager, Lianne Gatti in place, who will start by January 1st, 2021 we are excited about this partnership, who is our second in UK. Konsolidator will now have a strong presence in the British Isles where we see a strong demand for cloud-based consolidation”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a chosen partner of Konsolidator and have real respect for their “no nonsense”, straight to market approach. We believe that Konsolidator offers clients a unique opportunity to acquire a simple but effective solution for their financial consolidation, that does not cost the earth when capital budgets are increasingly squeezed. Implementation and handover to the Client finance team, is quicker than any product we’ve seen, minimizing disruption and project costs.” says Mo Khan, Cognova Solutions

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

