 

Guidewire Announces Upptec as New Solution Alliance Partner to Help Adjusters Streamline their Claim Content Automation

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Upptec, a provider of automated claim solutions for all content within home and travel insurance, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution Partner.

Founded in 2006, Upptec combines more than 10 years of Claim Content Automation experience with specialized skills that help insurance companies improve their performance and customer satisfaction. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, the insurtech’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable insurers to utilize its Claim Content Automation solution within Guidewire ClaimCenter.

“Our relationship with Guidewire means that claims adjusters will be able to evaluate insurance customers’ claims remotely and transparently, facilitating quicker settlement times,” said Magnus Franck, CEO, Upptec.

“We are delighted to welcome Upptec to the Guidewire PartnerConnect program,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Upptec brings a solution that will offer our joint insurance customers accurate and fair valuations that will, in turn, allow them to deliver trusted and fast settlements to their customers.”

About Upptec

Upptec is the European leader in Claim Content Automation. Insurance companies and Claims Management companies super charge performance with Upptec´s innovative solution that cuts claim costs, boosts customer experience and powers compliance.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

