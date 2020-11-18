SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision viticulture market size is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing focus of farmers on ensuring farm productivity coupled with the rising need to monitor grape quality is the key factor driving the adoption of advanced technology solutions at vineyards. Moreover, the demand for high-quality grapes from vine manufacturing companies is further encouraging vineyard owners to adopt precision viticulture technologies at vineyards.