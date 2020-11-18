Precision Viticulture Market Size Worth $2.55 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 9.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision viticulture market size is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing focus of farmers on ensuring farm productivity coupled with the rising need to monitor grape quality is the key factor driving the adoption of advanced technology solutions at vineyards. Moreover, the demand for high-quality grapes from vine manufacturing companies is further encouraging vineyard owners to adopt precision viticulture technologies at vineyards.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing use of technologies such as Global Positioning System (GPS), environmental sensors, drones, and remote sensing for capturing high-resolution spatial data
- The cloud-based software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Elimination of infrastructure cost is the key factor driving the growth of the segment
- Guidance systems held the largest revenue share of 29.4% in 2019 owing to greater use of GPS systems for capturing and recording highly analytical spatial data
- Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, followed by the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The presence of large vineyards and increased adoption of precision viticulture technologies among growers in the region are the primary factors supporting high regional market share
- Some of the prominent players in the market include Deere & Company, Trimble, Topcon, Teejet Technologies, and Aha Viticulture
