 

P2 Gold Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) (see news releases dated November 5, 2020, November 9, 2020 and November 12, 2020) for gross proceeds of $1.424 million.

In closing the Private Placement, the Company issued 3.56 million units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.424 million.   Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the “Expiry Time”), provided that, if after four months from the date of issue, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time prior to the Expiry Time, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Time of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by news release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than 15 days from the date notice is given.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures and for general corporate purposes.   In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder’s fees of an aggregate of $19,080 to Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., representing 6% of the proceeds raised from subscriptions by certain placees. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

