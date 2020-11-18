CloudCommerce Ranked 300th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Company Attributes 345% growth over a Three-Year Period to Performance of Its Swarm Solution

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it was ranked 300th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. CloudCommerce grew 345% during a 3-year period.



CloudCommerce’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Van Noy, said, "It is an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row on this prestigious list of high growth companies. The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for many of us and we are grateful that our SWARM audience intelligence solution has helped many of our clients succeed in spite of the difficult economic circumstances."

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Mr. Silverglate continued, “Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”