 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 11:23  |  39   |   |   

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 61 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

18 November 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 November 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
11 November 2020      
12 November 2020      
13 November 2020      
16 November 2020      
17 November 2020      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 256,805   399,535,794
11 November 2020 400 2,675.77 1,070,308
12 November 2020 400 2,675.56 1,070,224
13 November 2020 400 2,645.07 1,058,028
16 November 2020 300 2,636.25 790,875
17 November 2020 300 2,594.28 778,284
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 258,605   404,303,513

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 316,933 B shares corresponding to 1.79 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


Rockwool International (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL International A/SRelease no. 61 – 2020to Nasdaq Copenhagen          18 November 2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
04.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
28.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
21.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme