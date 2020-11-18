NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 Whenever any technology witnesses any advancement, the upgraded products are normally adopted first in the U.S. This factor is expected to be instrumental in the growth of the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market, from $8,262.2 million in 2019 to $21,358.3 million in 2030, at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Due to its established healthcare sector, new medical devices and technologies are regularly introduced here.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/u-s-medical-equipment-maintenance-market/report-sample

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market gets a boost from this factor, as advanced medical instruments and systems often have complex machinery and critical parts. Thus, their vulnerability to breakdowns and malfunctioning remains rather high, which makes regular maintenance, servicing, and part replacement/upgradation a necessity. In addition, an array of devices and systems are used non-stop at healthcare settings in the U.S., as they witness a high patient footfall, which further makes them prone to breakdowns.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and commercial operations have had a negative impact on the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market. As a result, operations of medical science liaisons, sales representatives, and other field-based pharmaceutical and medical device company employees have been hampered. Only after the lockdown is lifted will normalcy be restored in the industry.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type (Imaging, Advanced Imaging Modalities, Primary Imaging Modalities, Electromedical, Life Support, Endoscopes, Surgical, Dental), Service Type (Preventive , Corrective, Operational), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Multi-vendor OEM, Single-Vendor OEM, Independent Service Organization, In-House Maintenance), End User (Public Sector, Private Sector) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/u-s-medical-equipment ...