 

Organic Liquid Soap Market Size Worth $117.5 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 11:35  |  76   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic liquid soaps market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Demand for the product is driven by rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of soaps manufactured using synthetic ingredients. At a macro level, increasing product availability across all distribution channels continues to capture consumer interest worldwide.

Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of application, the household segment accounted for 61.8% share of the overall revenue in 2019
  • North America held the largest share of 31.5% in 2019 owing to the increasing popularity of liquid-based hygiene products among consumers
  • Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Organic Liquid Soaps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-liquid-soaps-market

Despite its organic halo, consumers prefer organic liquid soaps due to their beneficial properties, including anti-bacterial properties and soothing fragrances. These products are available in a wide variety of packaging options, such as glass/plastic bottles and spouted pouches. Prominent brands worldwide continue to opt for spouted pouches owing to its convenience of use. In the near term, brands are likely to employ sustainable packaging materials due to rising global concerns regarding the production and consumption of plastic-based packaging products.

Organic liquid soaps have been posing a significant threat to conventional bathing bars over the years. At a broad level, advancements in innovative dispenser systems are likely to create a healthy demand for the product in the foreseeable future. In addition, prominent industry players have been launching innovative products with customizable soap bases to attract a varied set of consumers. Such factors are expected to fuel the product demand in the near term.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organic Liquid Soap Market Size Worth $117.5 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global organic liquid soaps market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Demand …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Nel ASA: Received purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser in the US
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods