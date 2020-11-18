REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered

 

Lysaker, Norway – 18 November 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 16 November 2020 regarding the issuance of new shares in REC Silicon ASA in Tranche 2.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 64,610,592 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 372,412,658, divided into 372,412,658 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

