REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 64,610,592 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Lysaker, Norway – 18 November 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 16 November 2020 regarding the issuance of new shares in REC Silicon ASA in Tranche 2.

The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 372,412,658, divided into 372,412,658 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.