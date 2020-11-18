Loop Insights Selected to Join Impact Radius Marketplace to Connect Leading Global Brands With Insights Customers and Build Additional Revenue Streams

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected to join the Impact Radius Marketplace (“Impact”), providing Loop with the opportunity to connect with and leverage marketing opportunities with Impact global brand partners such as Fanatics, Uber, Nike, Adidas, Airbnb, Levi’s and many more.

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle for enterprise partnerships, with its Partnership Cloud managing over $50B in e-commerce sales and processing over $2B per year in payments to partners.



As a result of its enterprise focus, Impact follows a rigorous selection process. In evaluating and eventually selecting Loop, Impact assessed both the opportunity Loop could provide brand partners with millions of potential users, as well as, the data Loop could provide to brands and the ability to deliver real-time activations to sports fans both at venues and at home.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Selection into the Impact Radius marketplace is another strong vote of confidence for Loop as we continue to grow our client base. The Impact Radius marketplace will provide Loop with access to leading brands from around the world who will be discovering our anticipated massive venue audiences, AI analytics, real-time engagement, and verified reviews for the very first time. We look forward to providing these brands with never before seen opportunities to create new revenue streams with Loop.”



PAVING THE LAST MILE TO THE CUSTOMER IS THE NEXT STAGE OF ENTERPRISE GROWTH



A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in 2020 on behalf of Impact Radius determined that companies with well-developed partnership programs grow faster and outperform their low-maturity peers on a number of key business metrics.



Specifically, clients of Impact are generating up to 25% of total enterprise revenue through partnerships, with partnership revenue as a channel growing by 50% or more year over year.