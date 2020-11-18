 

Torex Gold Achieves 10 Million Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Injury

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee and contractor team at Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) is proud to announce that the threshold of 10 million hours worked without a lost-time injury has been crossed at the Company’s El Limón-Guajes (ELG) operations in Mexico.

Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO, stated:

“I’m so proud of our entire team for achieving this exceptional milestone -- truly industry-leading performance from an industry-leading team. I have always believed that when we get safety right, operational and financial performance follows suit, and we certainly see that ring true in terms of our year to date results.

“I credit this excellence in safety performance to the strong workplace culture that, over time, our team has built together. This kind of performance doesn’t ‘just happen’ – it’s achieved through a culture of effective leadership, interconnected systems, disciplined adherence to clear rules, and lived values that, in turn, inspire everyone to willingly give their best every day so that production is achieved and no lives are lost or changed due to workplace injury.

“As we look toward the future, we will continue to generate significant value by delivering safe ounces of gold – the only ones that count.”

About Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (“ELG” or the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and ELD, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018 (the “Technical Report”). The property remains 75% unexplored.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.   
Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
Email: jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com 		Dan Rollins
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
Email: dan.rollins@torexgold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include: I’ve always believed that when we get safety right, operational and financial performance follows suit; and, as we look toward the future, we will continue to generate significant value by delivering safe ounces of gold. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risk factors identified in the Company’s annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis (the “Disclosure Documents”). Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including without limitation that a culture of effective leadership, interconnected systems, disciplined adherence to clear rules, and lived values, will inspire everyone to willingly give their best every day so that production is achieved and no lives are lost or changed due to workplace injury. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors in the Disclosure Documents that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 


