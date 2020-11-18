 

Gunvor To Cease Use Of "Agents"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 12:13  |  54   |   |   

GENEVA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of Gunvor's efforts to continuously improve procedures in order to mitigate risk across the company, specifically in relation to areas of Compliance, the company has taken the decision to cease the use of "agents", i.e., consultants and intermediaries, for business origination and development purposes.

 

Gunvor Group logo

 

Gunvor has already reduced the number of such consultants and intermediaries by approximately 45% since 2018, and is now in the process of winding-down the remainder of consultant contracts in this respect. Going forward, these activities will be managed in accordance with requirements, adopting the most suitable structures based on Compliance standards.

"The lessons of the past bear on how Gunvor operates today, and when we identify areas in which our robust Compliance standards cannot be exactly upheld, we take action. To be clear, the company will do nothing short of ensuring that we are enforcing our zero-tolerance Compliance policies. If we lose business as a result, so be it," said Gunvor's CEO Torbjörn Törnqvist. "Gunvor's priority is to constantly improve how we conduct business in all areas. In the last couple years, we have overhauled our company and business model, and today, we're clearly stronger as a result."

Gunvor will be further assessing its use of other consultants, including risk analysts and technical operational service providers, whose services entail greater transparency and a different, lower risk profile.

Gunvor Compliance

During the last decade, Gunvor has spent millions of dollars building an industry-leading Compliance Department. Our teams work continuously to improve company procedures to mitigate risk that exists within the commodities trading sector. Our goal is to maintain the highest ethical standards and comply with all relevant rules and regulations wherever we operate.

Gunvor hired international compliance experts to assist with enhancing Gunvor's global program. To ensure consistent growth in line the latest regulatory and market developments, Gunvor's Compliance Department also undergoes regular external audits, for benchmarking and assessment, that are conducted by Big Four firms.

For more information: https://compliance.gunvorgroup.com/ 

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demanded most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure—refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals—Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Group generated USD 75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group's main trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with a network of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around the globe.

For more information: www.GunvorGroup.com.

Contact Gunvor

Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337728/Gunvor_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gunvor To Cease Use Of "Agents" GENEVA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As a part of Gunvor's efforts to continuously improve procedures in order to mitigate risk across the company, specifically in relation to areas of Compliance, the company has taken the decision to cease the use …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Nel ASA: Received purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser in the US
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods