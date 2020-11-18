 

Carvana Debuts Flagship Car Vending Machine in Atlanta

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, opened its flagship Car Vending Machine in Atlanta today, the same city Carvana sold its first car in just seven years ago. Atlanta is now home to the tallest Car Vending Machine in the U.S., standing a remarkable 12 stories high with a 43-vehicle capacity. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day pick up at the new Atlanta Car Vending Machine. Area customers may also choose touchless home delivery.

Carvana's 27th Car Vending Machine has opened in Atlanta. The flagship location is the tallest of its kind in the U.S., standing 12 stories high. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers who choose Car Vending Machine pickup can set an appointment by selecting a day and time convenient for them. When they arrive, they will be the only customer inside the Car Vending Machine, will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Customers then get an immersive, central view of their vehicle descending through the structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to live with their vehicle for a week, whether it’s finding a parking spot at the Beltline or making sure the car seats fit. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We launched The New Way to Buy a Car in Atlanta and sold our first car there in 2013,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Seven years after pioneering online car buying, to now bring our patented Car Vending Machine to the city where it all started - it’s fitting that our flagship location is in the community that has supported us from the beginning.”

Area customers are familiar with Carvana’s first iteration of the Car Vending Machine, an interactive, three-bay location in Midtown. In the years since, Carvana has become known for Car Vending Machines featuring all-glass towers. The newest location in Atlanta marks the 27th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and California.

The Atlanta Car Vending Machine is located at 166 16th Street NW. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

