 

Colgate-Palmolive Earns Top Scores in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & Outlines 2025 Sustainability Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 12:00  |  81   |   |   

Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy defining its key actions and setting measurable targets for 2025 and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005365/en/

Colgate-Palmolive announces its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, defining key actions & setting measurable targets for 2025 & beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate-Palmolive announces its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, defining key actions & setting measurable targets for 2025 & beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate’s 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy focuses on three ambitions: promoting well-being and inclusivity; helping people develop healthy habits; and preserving and improving the environment. They are supported by actionable targets that uphold Colgate’s continued commitment to building environmental and social consciousness into every decision, which earned the Company recognition on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. Colgate also was named the top performing Household Products company by the DJSI for the second year in a row and achieved “Industry Best” scores in the Environmental and Social categories.

“Because our Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, we can and will create a healthier, more sustainable future for all,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. “We view environmental and social stewardship as enterprise-wide catalysts for growth, and we’re committed to raising the bar and ensuring sustainability is integrated into all aspects of our company from what we make to how we work to how we go to market.”

Among the company’s social and environmental sustainability actions, key targets are:

  • Eliminate one third of new plastics as part of the transition to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025
  • Earn 100% TRUE Zero Waste certification for global operations and build 100% of new manufacturing sites LEED certified by 2025
  • Source 100% renewable electricity for global operations by 2030
  • Achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions in global operations by 2040
  • Promote water conservation awareness to 100% of our global consumers by 2025
  • Improve oral health for two billion children by 2025, to help create a zero-cavity future
  • Help 15 million pets find homes through Hill’s Food, Shelter, Love program by 2025

Colgate people are already hard at work pursuing these goals. For example, to reach its plastic targets, the company launched its first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube on three continents and is sharing that technology to speed the industry’s sustainability transformation. With the company’s global leadership in manual toothbrushes, Colgate aims to build on the successful global launches of its bamboo toothbrushes for adults and children with additional advancements to further reduce plastic in toothbrushes. Colgate also currently has 19 certified TRUE Zero Waste facilities across five continents more than any other company in the world.

Seite 1 von 3
Colgate-Palmolive Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Earns Top Scores in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & Outlines 2025 Sustainability Goals Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy – defining its key actions and setting measurable targets for 2025 and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Newmont Announces Investor Update
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Rockwell Automation Acquires Fiix Inc., Cloud Software Company for Leading Edge Maintenance ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Colgate-Palmolive Aktie – Damit ihre Dividende ein Leben lang hält!
30.10.20
Colgate Appoints Stanley J. Sutula as Chief Financial Officer
30.10.20
Colgate Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
238
Colgate-Palmolive (WKN: 850667) eine der konstantesten Wachstumssaktien