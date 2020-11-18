Colgate-Palmolive Earns Top Scores in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & Outlines 2025 Sustainability Goals

Colgate-Palmolive announces its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, defining key actions & setting measurable targets for 2025 & beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate’s 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy focuses on three ambitions: promoting well-being and inclusivity; helping people develop healthy habits; and preserving and improving the environment. They are supported by actionable targets that uphold Colgate’s continued commitment to building environmental and social consciousness into every decision, which earned the Company recognition on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. Colgate also was named the top performing Household Products company by the DJSI for the second year in a row and achieved “Industry Best” scores in the Environmental and Social categories.

“Because our Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, we can – and will – create a healthier, more sustainable future for all,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. “We view environmental and social stewardship as enterprise-wide catalysts for growth, and we’re committed to raising the bar and ensuring sustainability is integrated into all aspects of our company – from what we make to how we work to how we go to market.”

Among the company’s social and environmental sustainability actions, key targets are:

Eliminate one third of new plastics as part of the transition to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025

Earn 100% TRUE Zero Waste certification for global operations and build 100% of new manufacturing sites LEED certified by 2025

Source 100% renewable electricity for global operations by 2030

Achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions in global operations by 2040

Promote water conservation awareness to 100% of our global consumers by 2025

Improve oral health for two billion children by 2025, to help create a zero-cavity future

Help 15 million pets find homes through Hill’s Food, Shelter, Love program by 2025

Colgate people are already hard at work pursuing these goals. For example, to reach its plastic targets, the company launched its first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube on three continents and is sharing that technology to speed the industry’s sustainability transformation. With the company’s global leadership in manual toothbrushes, Colgate aims to build on the successful global launches of its bamboo toothbrushes for adults and children with additional advancements to further reduce plastic in toothbrushes. Colgate also currently has 19 certified TRUE Zero Waste facilities across five continents – more than any other company in the world.