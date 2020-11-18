PG&E Corporation Appoints Patricia K. Poppe as Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 4, 2021

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced the appointment of Patricia K. “Patti” Poppe as Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors as well as of the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Ms. Poppe currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of CMS Energy Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy Company, an investor-owned utility that provides electricity and natural gas to 6.7 million Michigan residents. She will take over from Interim PG&E CEO William “Bill” Smith on January 4, 2021.

“Patti is an exceptional leader with the experience, drive, and character to lead PG&E through its next chapter. She knows the utility industry top to bottom and has a deep understanding of what it takes to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to millions of customers,” said Robert Flexon, Chairman of PG&E Corporation’s Board of Directors. “We all recognize that PG&E must continue to improve, adapt, and become more resilient to the changing climate. As the leader of Michigan’s largest utility, Patti has embraced technology and put the company on a course to achieving its ambitious clean energy goals while maintaining steady and safe performance, prioritizing customer service, and advancing workplace equity. We are delighted to welcome her to PG&E and look forward to working closely with her to meet the challenges ahead as we continue to enhance the company’s culture and improve its operations.”

Ms. Poppe was appointed President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy in 2016 and has resigned with an effective date of December 1, 2020. Under her leadership, CMS Energy and Consumers Energy earned consistent industry recognition and maintained strong operational and financial performance. Ms. Poppe continuously prioritized safety, with safety incidents decreasing by 70% since 2008. In fact, in 2019, Consumers Energy was ranked top quartile by Edison Electric Institute’s utility standards in safety performance. Among her other achievements: Consumers Energy was ranked #1 overall in the Midwest Large Segment for the 2019 Gas Residential Customer Satisfaction Study by JD Power & Associates, and in 2019, customers saved nearly $600,000 on their energy bills through energy efficiency programs, boosting total customer savings to $3.1 billion since 2009.