DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Dr. Cornelius Liedtke to Supervisory Board 18.11.2020 / 12:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, November 18, 2020.

Since September 14, 2020, Dr. Cornelius Liedtke has been reinforcing the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"). With the appointment of Dr. Cornelius Liedtke, an additional seat on the Supervisory Board of the company was allocated.

With Dr. Cornelius Liedtke, Brockhaus Capital Management AG has gained an expert for the area of medium-sized-businesses and technology on its Supervisory Board. He has been a successful entrepreneur and investor for many years. Dr. Cornelius Liedtke is managing partner of various companies of the Büll & Dr. Liedtke Group, Hamburg (B&L Group) and other independent investment and asset management companies. Dr. Cornelius Liedtke has been a member of the advisory board of various medium-sized companies for many years. In addition, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, based in Hamburg, since 2007.

The Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG thus currently comprises the following members: Dr. Othmar Belker (Chairman), Michael Schuster (Vice Chairman), Andreas Peiker, Martin Bestmann and Dr. Cornelius Liedtke.

"We are looking forward to close and intensive cooperation in the extended board with the Executive Board, whom we will support to the best of our ability in achieving sustainable growth as a technology group," says Dr. Othmar Belker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG.

About Brockhaus Capital Management

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors.



Contact Details

For media:

USC - Iris C. Sistemich

Phone: +49 221 280 655 10

E-Mail: ics@us-communications.de

18.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 E-mail: info@bcm-ag.com Internet: http://bcm-ag.com ISIN: DE000A2GSU42 WKN: A2GSU4 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1149085

End of News DGAP News Service

1149085 18.11.2020