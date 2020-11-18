Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results

Revenue of $940,849, Gross Margin 40%, negative EBITDA of $796,293

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announces its 2020 third quarter and trailing four quarter (“TFQ”) period results, with the following highlights:



Key Financial Results (all figures in Canadian dollars)