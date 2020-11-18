 

Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results

Revenue of $940,849, Gross Margin 40%, negative EBITDA of $796,293

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announces its 2020 third quarter and trailing four quarter (“TFQ”) period results, with the following highlights:

Key Financial Results (all figures in Canadian dollars)

  • TFQ Revenue was $3,912,204, a 45% increase over the previous TFQ period;
  • Beginning Q2, 2020, the Company began reporting Bookings (see more info below). For the period ending September 30, 2020, the Bookings were $1,378,722;
  • Gross profit for TFQ was $992,485 or 25.4%, down slightly from the previous period ($704,548 or 26.1%). This was largely the result of a reallocation from operating expenses to COGS beginning in Q4 2019. Without this, Gross Profit or the previous TFQ would have increased to $1,122,616 or 29%;
  • Operating expenses for the TFQ ended September 30, 2020 were $4,781,601, a decrease of $527,185 or 10% compared to the same period in 2019;
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the TFQ was $(3,811,233) as compared to $(4,148,486) for the previous TFQ—an 8% improvement resulting from various cost reduction plans undertaken by the Company as well as government Covid-19 funding support;

For the quarterly Q3 2020 results:

  • Q3 quarterly revenues were $940,849, a 40% increase over Q3 2019 ($670,159);
  • Gross profit for Q3 was $375,595 or 40% Gross Margin;
  • Quarterly, operating expenses increased by $584,067 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 versus 2019. This was due to one-time credit of $609,675 for bad debt recovery and government tax credit items in the 2019 operating expenses. Without this, 2020 operating expenses decreased by $25,608 over Q3 2019;
  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was ($796,293) versus $172,120 for Q3 2019 due to the one-time transaction mentioned above in Q3 2019.

Outlook

Clear Blue’s investment in the telecom vertical and Africa is now yielding great results. Subsequent to the quarter end, Clear Blue announced its first roll-out for Orange in Cameroon, in partnership with NuRAN. NuRAN and Clear Blue will provide Rural Telecommunications systems and ongoing operational services in Cameroon to Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN), one of the world’s largest mobile network operators.

