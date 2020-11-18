Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

18 November 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 November 2020 the company purchased 106,275 ordinary shares at a price of 73.26 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 206,650,762 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.