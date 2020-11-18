Precision Livestock Farming Market worth $4.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Precision Livestock Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Health), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Precision Livestock Farming Market is expected to grow to USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the 2020-2025 period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29706557

The rapid growth of the global precision livestock farming market is attributed to the factors such as the implementation of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for livestock monitoring, surging labor costs and rising demand for automation in the livestock industry, increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection, and growing demand for protein and dairy products have become the prominent factors for the growth of the precision livestock farming market globally.

Milking robotic systems to hold largest market share during forecast period

Milking robotic systems is expected to hold the largest market share in the precision livestock farming market during the forecast period. The most prominent factor for the high share of milking robotic systems in the precision livestock farming market is the surging labor costs across in the developed countries of Europe and North America. Apart from this the penetration of milking robotic systems is increasing due to the rising herd size and increasing adoption in the developing countries.

Livestock health and behavior monitoring application is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2020 and 2025

The livestock health and behavior monitoring application is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the precision livestock farming market during the forecast period. The livestock health has become extremely important for the various stakeholders in the ecosystem such as farmers, government, food processing companies, research institutes, etc. This is due to the emergence and re-emergence of several diseases among the livestock animals as well as rising consumer awareness with respect to food traceability.