Ingevity to challenge U.S. court ruling on emission control patent and expects limited impact on commercial operations or financial results through patent expiration in March 2022

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it intends to challenge the decision of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, as it relates to Ingevity’s patent covering canister systems used in the control of automotive gasoline vapor emissions (U.S. Patent No. RE38,844). The district court’s summary judgment decision came yesterday in advance of a scheduled January trial on a patent infringement complaint brought by Ingevity against BASF Corp., Florham Park, New Jersey. Ingevity’s suit against BASF, alleges that BASF infringed Ingevity’s patent through testing canister systems using a BASF-developed product that would presumably compete with Ingevity’s “honeycomb” technology.

“As we said during our webinar on Ingevity’s Performance Materials business held on June 25, 2020, we continue to believe in the strength of our intellectual property and the merits of our case against BASF,” said Ed Woodcock, executive vice president and president, Performance Materials, for Ingevity. “As a result, we intend to pursue our remedies to overturn this decision, including an appeal to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, if necessary. Ingevity is the established technology leader in providing world-leading products for use in automotive evaporative emissions control systems. Our leadership and expertise in this application are unique and it is incumbent upon us to defend our innovations against infringement – including premature development activity – for the benefit of our customers and shareholders.”

Ingevity’s ‘844 patent covers certain canister systems designed to achieve gasoline vapor emission levels that comply with the most stringent U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 and California LEV III regulations. Ingevity’s patent rights preclude third parties – including competitors, suppliers, testing facilities and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – from engaging in development activities, such as prototype creation, testing, marketing and qualifying, that fall within any of the patent’s claims during the life of the ‘844 patent which is set to expire in March 2022.

The district court’s decision relies on and reaches the same conclusion as a previous decision by an administrative law judge with the U. S. International Trade Commission in an action brought against MAHLE Filter Systems, Inc. and others that Ingevity has already appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The company believes that both of these decisions are based on an inaccurate interpretation of intellectual property law. “The patent has twice been upheld by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and, put simply,” said Woodcock, “we want our day in court.”