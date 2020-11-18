INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group acquires control room specialist

Jungmann Systemtechnik offers solutions for setting up control stations, control rooms or control centers

Investment in growth industry of automation and measuring technology and control engineering

Bergisch Gladbach, 18 November 2020 - INDUS Holding AG, a listed German holding company, will acquire all shares in Jungmann Systemtechnik GmbH & Co. KG (JST) headquartered in Buxtehude from the two company founders. Established in 2001, the highly profitable supplier of integrated control room solutions generates annual sales of around EUR 12 million. Following the acquisition, INDUS will unite 47 subsidiaries under its roof. The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Jungmann Systemtechnik is a medium-sized provider of comprehensive know-how in the development, construction and maintenance of control rooms. A control room centrally collects various data streams, such as machine data, inventory levels, camera images or error messages, from a variety of different source systems. These data are processed and clearly visualized in the control room to ensure reliable control and anticipatory monitoring of the operating processes. Typical fields of application include production control centers for the industrial sector, control rooms for the energy and water industry, IT control centers for computer centers or security and traffic control centers. What all these applications have in common is that they have to meet the highest security standards.

"When looking for a new owner for JST, the critical factor for us was to find an investor who would focus on the long-term development of the company and preserve its mid-market values," said Kay Hansen, co-founder and former owner of JST. "INDUS is a strong partner with whom we will address the next steps on an equal footing," Carsten Jungmann, co-founder and former owner of JST, added. "The financial and strategic support from INDUS will allow us to develop especially international markets even more purposefully." Jungmann will continue to run the company in his capacity as managing director.