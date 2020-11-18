 

Ra Medical Systems to Feature the Pharos Optimized Excimer Laser at the Virtual New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine & Medical Dermatology Symposium

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces it will feature the Pharos excimer laser at the New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine & Medical Dermatology Symposium 2020 Virtual Meeting being held November 21, 2020.

“We are delighted to showcase our Pharos excimer laser at this conference,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “Pharos provides topical treatment of common skin disorders including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma and is a lower cost and safe alternative to immunosuppressive agents. During the pandemic, Pharos may play a particularly valuable role for patients who may be otherwise immunocompromised.”

About the New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine & Medical Dermatology Conference

New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine Symposium will deal with the latest developments in cosmetic dermatology, cosmetic medicine, and anti-aging medicine. It is designed for an audience of physicians, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners who work under the direct supervision of dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, and plastic surgeons, and commonly assist with cosmetic surgery and medicine. More information is available at https://www.cosmeticfrontiers.com/.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

