SolarWinds Launches New Automation Cookbook to Help MSP Partners Advance Services Control, Simplicity, and Cost Effectiveness

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a new Automation Cookbook to help MSPs reduce technician redundancies and costs associated with managing and protecting their customers. With this collection of scripts designed specifically for the SolarWinds portfolio of products, MSP partners get the automation help they need to improve service delivery and increase their value as a trusted business advisor.

The SolarWinds MSP Automation Cookbook currently includes more than 380 custom scripts, with more added regularly. Automation scripts help MSP partners with key tasks such as updating operating systems, running patches, and implementing product integrations—quickly and effectively—without disrupting the day-to-day business of keeping their customers’ IT environments running smoothly and securely. In addition, they eliminate future repetitive work by creating a blueprint for service delivery success. One of the most sought after scripts recently added to the Cookbook is the integration script for Cisco Meraki device monitoring, announced in September, which helps MSPs more efficiently manage the myriad of devices under their purview from one centralized place. Partners on the SolarWinds RMM or N-central platforms can easily access and download the scripts, import them into their monitoring and management environments, and begin reaping their benefits almost immediately.

“In a typical MSP world, technicians are buried in repetitive, mundane tasks that can easily be automated,” explained Marc-Andre Tanguay, head automation nerd, SolarWinds MSP. “The time it takes to do things like deployments and configurations can take critical time away from adding value for customers and to the business itself. The new Automation Cookbook is compiled with that in mind, to help our MSP partners speed up the time it takes for them to deliver their services, opening up more time to focus on their business, instead of just in it, while also saving them significant costs. What’s more, these select scripts are just that—select—they aren’t a one-size-fits all solution. I’m looking forward to talking to our partners during my office hours about this new collection and how to make the most of it.”