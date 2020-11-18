Lantronix Provides Advanced IoT Technologies to Youbiquo for Development of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses
Powerful and Lightweight Visual Tool Improves Speed and Quality of Complex Maintenance and Construction Work
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of
Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its engineering team supported Youbiquo, an Italy-based
developer of wearable electronics and IoT devices, in the development of Youbiquo’s Talens
Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses. Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 626 Micro System on Module (µSOM) based on the Qualcomm APQ8053-Pro System on Chip (SoC), Youbiquo was able to jumpstart the design and quickly go to market with a globally certified device. See the case study

“Utilizing Lantronix’s unique Open-Q 626 micro SOM technology, we were able to create the Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses to help technicians improve the speed and quality of work done on complex machinery,” said Pietro Carratu, CEO of Youbiquo. “Lantronix’s micro SOM helped jumpstart the design, enabling us to quickly bring the smart glasses to market as a real-world solution.”
Challenge: Create Comfortable and Functional Augmented Reality Smart Glasses
To be truly effective, augmented reality smart glasses need to be lightweight and simultaneously bring both the technician’s task and computer into the field of vision while also enabling remote communication.
The challenges included:
- Incorporating sensors, camera and microphone into the glasses
- Tying them together with necessary on-device processing power
- Enabling wireless connectivity for remote communication
- Ensuring secure boot, wireless communication and secure updates
- Delivering quickly to improve the time to development and market
Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM
To create the Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, the Youbiquo designers chose the Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM, which is integrated with the Qualcomm APQ8053-Pro SoC processor from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (QTI). The result delivered the ideal balance of advanced processing power, heat dissipation, wireless connectivity and power efficiency in a small, lightweight form factor for the smart glasses design. Its built-in software solutions include 3D rendering, computer vision and natural language processing.
