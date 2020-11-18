 

Cardinal Takeover Offers Update

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) wishes to provide its shareholders an update in relation to the various applications made to the Australian Takeovers Panel (“Panel”) in relation to the affairs of Cardinal and to provide some additional further observations.  

Update on Takeovers Panel Proceedings

Cardinal refers to its previous announcement of 4 November 2020 in respect of the various applications made to the Panel in relation to the affairs of Cardinal.

On 17 November 2020, the Panel published Media Releases in respect of each of the three outstanding applications, namely, Cardinal Resources Limited 03 and Cardinal Resources Limited 04 (which the Panel decided to hear together)1 and Cardinal Resources Limited 05.2 As noted in the Media Releases, the Panel has decided to decline to conduct proceedings in respect of all three applications.

Whilst Cardinal expresses its disappointment with the outcome, until such time as the Panel’s reasons have been published Cardinal remains subject to certain standard undertakings provided to the Panel and is prevented from commenting further.

Cardinal, in consultation with its advisors, is currently considering its options in relation to the decisions.

Other observations

The Cardinal Board continues to explore all possible contingencies for the benefit of its shareholders.

Having regard to Shandong Gold’s statement of intention that should a higher competing offer (to A$1.00 per Cardinal Share) be made or announced, that Shandong Gold intends to increase the cash consideration under its offer to A$1.05 per Cardinal Share,3 Cardinal notes that an opportunity exists for a third party bidder (or a consortium of bidders) to make a competing offer for Cardinal at a price in excess of A$1.00 per share which would have the effect of freeing Shandong and Nordgold of their respective “best and final” statements.4  

Cardinal will continue to provide updates as and when they become available.

Advisors

Cardinal’s joint financial advisers are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisers are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

