 

PharmaTher Enters Into Research Collaboration with Revive Therapeutics for Psilocybin and panaceAI Psychedelic Discovery AI Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive research collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs, to expand Revive’s development plans with psilocybin to treat cancer and to discover novel uses of undisclosed psychedelic compounds.

PharmaTher recently announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application outlining the potential novel use of psilocybin to treat cancer, which was discovered by panaceAI, PharmaTher’s proprietary drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform. The patent application, entitled “Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancers”, outlines psilocybin’s potential use for Liver Carcinoma, Melanoma, Breast Neoplasms, Kidney Neoplasms and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"We are excited to partner with Revive Therapeutics on our psilocybin cancer program and on panaceAI to unlock the potential novel uses of psychedelic compounds in diseases that have sub-optimal or no treatment options,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher Inc. “We have been focused on advancing the clinical development of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, while also discovering novel uses of psychedelics using panaceAI with the aim to partner these developments. The partnership with Revive allows us to focus on expanding our ketamine programs such as the combination of ketamine with an FDA approved drug and the delivery of ketamine via our proprietary microneedle delivery technology targeting large market opportunities in depression, post-operative and neuropathic pain and disorders of the brain and nervous system.”

The research collaboration with Revive is PharmaTher’s first partnership with panaceAI and it validates PharmaTher’s business model in discovering novel uses of psychedelics and partnering these discoveries with life sciences companies seeking to expand their product pipeline with psychedelics.

"Revive continues to be focused on developing novel uses for psilocybin that leverages our proprietary oral thin film delivery technology as a differentiated therapeutic approach," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. "We are excited to advance the development of PharmaTher’s recent discovery in the potential of psilocybin to treat certain cancers and leveraging PharmaTher’s panaceAI discovery AI platform to discover new uses of undisclosed psychedelic compounds to expand our psychedelics drug pipeline."

