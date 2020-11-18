 

Endeavour Silver Expands Terronera Project in Jalisco, Mexico, Acquires Two Adjacent Properties Covering Multiple Mineralized Veins

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) has expanded the footprint of its Terronera Project, located in Jalisco State, Mexico, to 20,128 hectares through the acquisition of two adjacent groups of mineral concessions, La Sanguijuela and Cerro Gordo, covering multiple mineralized vein structures (link to Terronera property map here).

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour Silver CEO commented, “These two acquisitions not only expand our property footprint at Terronera, they add multiple new mineralized vein structures with strong resource potential where we can add value through the drill bit. We look forward to increasing our drill budget next year to advance our sizable resource base in this district scale, high-grade, low sulfidation epithermal vein system.”

La Sanguijuela

Endeavour has acquired an option to purchase the 2,759 hectare La Sanguijuela concession for US$550,000, payable over four years. La Sanguijuela lies adjacent to the northern boundary of the Terronera concessions around 10 kilometers (km) northwest of the historic mine adit on the Terronera vein and covers the possible northwest extension of the Terronera vein and the possible west extension of the Los Reyes vein.   (link to La Sanguijuela vein map here)

Mapping and sampling have delineated five mineralized vein structures at La Sanguijuela, the main one being the Los Cuates vein. Los Cuates has been traced over a length of 1.5 km, with thicknesses of 2 to 6 meters (m), and sampling has consistently returned anomalous values of 0.5-5.0 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 50-300 gpt silver. A few small historic mine workings, shafts and adits were located in the area, but there does not appear to be any modern exploration of the property.  

The Los Cuates, El Chacuaco, El Nogal, El Puerto and La Pastura veins are hosted by the same Lower Cretaceous volcanic sequence of andesites capped by rhyolites as seen at the Terronera and La Luz veins on the Terronera property.   One key to successful exploration of these veins will be the identification of the “bonanza zone”, a sub-horizontal band of higher grade mineralization that reflects the original boiling zone within these low sulfidation, epithermal vein systems. The bonanza band at Terronera spans the 1100 m to 1600 m elevations. Strongly anomalous surface gold and silver values sampled at elevations of 1350 to 1400 m within the Los Cuates and El Chacuaco veins indicate these veins lie within the bonanza elevations.

