Medicenna Announces Upcoming Oral Presentations at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

The presentations will include data and analyses from the MDNA55-05 trial, a recently completed Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) patients. Following completion of this trial and an End of Phase 2 Meeting, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed that Medicenna can conduct an innovative open-label hybrid Phase 3 trial that allows for the use of a substantial number of subjects (two-thirds) from a matched external control arm to support regulatory approval of MDNA55 for rGBM. This trial design should provide the opportunity to accelerate the timelines and reduce the costs when compared with a traditional randomized control arm.

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will be presenting two on-demand oral presentations as part of the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from November 19-21, 2020.

Details of the on-demand oral presentations are below:

Abstract ID: CTIM-13

Title: Clinical efficacy of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 receptor targeted immunotherapy, in recurrent GBM delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED)

Session Name: Clinical Trials Session II

Speaker: Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA, Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Duke University School of Medicine



Abstract ID: NIMG-28

Title: Validation of modified response assessment in neuro oncology (mRANO) determined PFS as a strong predictor of overall survival in recurrent glioblastoma treated with a targeted immunotoxin

Session Name: Surgery, Radiation, Imaging Session I

Speaker: Dr. Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD, Director of the UCLA Brain Tumor Imaging Laboratory (BTIL), Co-Director of the Center for Computer Vision and Imaging Biomarkers, Member of the UCLA Brain Tumor Program, UCLA Health

The on-demand oral presentations will be available for viewing by conference attendees online here beginning on November 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Slides from the presentations will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conference.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. It is anticipated that MDNA11 will be ready for the clinic in 2021. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.