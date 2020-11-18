 

QBiotics' STELFONTA Receives FDA Approval for Canine Mast cell Tumours

  • STELFONTA (tigilanol tiglate injection) is now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine for the treatment of non-metastatic mast cell tumours (MCT) in dogs, making it the first pharmaceutical treatment available for all grades of canine non-metastatic MCT[1]
  • FDA approval follows the early 2020 marketing authorisation of STELFONTA by the European Medicines Agency, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate in the United Kingdom and Swissmedic, then subsequent sales in all major markets across Europe
  • Approval for STELFONTA is based on a full data package supporting its safety, efficacy and manufacture. This included a QBiotics sponsored, pivotal, multi centre, randomised, blinded and untreated control study in 123 canine patients with MCT where 75% of canine patients achieved complete tumour resolution ('Complete Response') after a single treatment of STELFONTA.[2]
  • STELFONTA will be launched with U.S. veterinary oncologists in the coming months, and then made available to primary care veterinarians from early 2021 via QBiotics' marketing and distribution partner, the global animal health company Virbac
  • QBiotics is also currently investigating tigilanol tiglate, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in STELFONTA, in a series of human Phase I and II clinical trials targeting solid tumours as both a monotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy.

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBiotics Group Limited (QBiotics), a life sciences company developing novel anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is delighted to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (U.S. FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has approved its lead veterinary anticancer product, STELFONTA, making it the first FDA approved treatment for all grades of canine non-metastatic mast cell tumours. The news follows approvals for STELFONTA in early 2020 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the United Kingdoms's Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), and Swissmedic, with subsequent sales in all major European markets.

Stelfonta (tigilanol tiglate injection)

In the United States, STELFONTA (tigilanol tiglate injection) is indicated for the treatment of all non-metastatic cutaneous MCT and non-metastatic subcutaneous MCT, located at or distal to the elbow or the hock in dogs. MCTs are the most frequently diagnosed cancer in dogs, accounting for up to 21% of skin cancer cases[3]

