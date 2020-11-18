 

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference, Fireside Chat at 9:15 a.m. ET on December 1, 2020
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, One-on-One Meetings on December 2, 2020, with a Fireside Chat available to view beginning November 25

To view each event, visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of each event will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

