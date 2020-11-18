Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference, Fireside Chat at 9:15 a.m. ET on December 1, 2020

Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference, Fireside Chat at 9:15 a.m. ET on December 1, 2020 Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, One-on-One Meetings on December 2, 2020, with a Fireside Chat available to view beginning November 25

To view each event, visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of each event will be archived for at least 30 days.