Grown Rogue Prepares to Launch Nitrogen Sealed Flower Jars in Michigan While Continuing Bay City Expansion; Commences Sungrown Sales and Expands Indoor Facility in Oregon; Grants Options and Issues Shares

Grown Rogue is launching its Certified Fresh Nitrogen Sealed 3.5 gram Jars at select Michigan retailers providing consumers with three popular cultivars to choose from; Rogue OG, Strawberries & Cream and White Cookies. Grown Rogue’s unique jars contain hand selected flower that are vacuum sealed and nitrogen injected, similar to their patented pre-roll process to remove oxygen that degrades flower while locking in maximum freshness and terpenes. Strong retail and consumer demand are leading the Company to expand the number of cultivars and accounts in which the jars will be available over the coming months.

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, is excited to announce the pending launch of its Certified Fresh Nitrogen Sealed Jars—designed to ensure fresh, connoisseur-quality premium cannabis—into the Michigan market. Improvements at the Bay City facility, operated by the Company’s Michigan partner Golden Harvests, LLC, continues with the construction of an additional 2,000 sq. ft. flowering room and dedicated cloning and genetic housing rooms to increase vegetative area to support the additional flowering canopy. Also, sun grown sales in Oregon are commencing after a successful harvest and the Company is completing the final build out of its Medford facility with the addition of 2,500 sq. ft. of flowering canopy.

“We are excited to launch our Nitrogen Sealed Jars into the Michigan market,” said Obie Strickler, Grown Rogue’s Chief Executive Officer. “Many retailers have been transitioning more of their business to pre-packaged flower so this is a perfect time to bring our nitrogen sealed jars to the Michigan market allowing us to control the quality and freshness consumers have come to expect from the Grown Rogue brand. Our flower is not only pre-packaged, but nitro sealed to lock in freshness so consumers can be confident that when they ‘pop the top’ on one of our jars the flower will be certified fresh.”

In Oregon, Grown Rogue recently completed a record sun grown harvest. The Company grew 18 unique cultivars at its two farms which are in the process of being dried, cured and trimmed. Initial sun grown sales are commencing with an expected average price of US$900/lb, which is an increase of 30% over the average price point for the 2019 sun grown harvest. Grown Rogue has also entered into strategic pre-sale contracts in which vendors have paid the Company up front for future sales between US$800 and US$1,000 per pound. The Company is also completing the build out of its indoor facility in Medford, OR, which will add 2,500 sq. ft. of flowering capacity while increasing veg capacity from 1,200 sq. ft. to 1,400 sq. ft. The buildout is expected to be completed by the end of January 2021. Grown Rogue estimates that the additional growth will deliver US$1M of incremental revenue on an annual basis, with a buildout cost of approximately US$200,000 and variable margins on the additional sales anticipated to exceed 60%.