 

Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference and invited investors to participate via webcast.

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30pm Eastern Time

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investor Info section of Illumina's web site under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on Illumina’s website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

