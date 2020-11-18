 

Pluristem to Present Initial Results from Its Phase I HCT Study with PLX-R18 Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy at the ASH Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   
  • PLX-R18 demonstrated significant clinical improvements in Hb, ANC, and PLT among the high-dose cohort
  • PLX-R18 was found to be safe and well-tolerated
  • Topline results from the full Phase I clinical trial expected in Q1 2021 (n=21)

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, today reported the first clinical results for PLX-R18 in humans from its Phase I study evaluating PLX-R18 as a treatment for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). The initial results consisted of the analysis of the first 19 patients enrolled, and not all patients completed a one year follow up.

The initial data from the Phase I trial demonstrated:

  • The treatment with PLX-R18 was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
  • An overall improvement was observed in most patients, with the high-dose cohort showing clinically meaningful improvements from baseline to 9-month in hemoglobin (Hb); absolute neutrophil count (ANC) a measure of white blood cells; and platelet count (PLT). In this cohort, Hb levels increased from 9.29±0.5 to 13.19±1.2 (p=0.0019), ANC increased from 1.09±0.6 to 5.13±1.7 (p=0.018) and PLT increased from 45.7±10 to 175.9±28 (p=0.000012).

Incomplete hematopoietic recovery poses a significant life-threatening condition to HCT recipients who fail to respond to standard of care treatments, making them vulnerable to infections and bleeding. PLX-R18 may address the unmet need in this patient population by stimulating the regenerative potential of bone marrow where other treatments have proven ineffective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PLX-R18 in this indication.

A presentation titled “Safety and Demonstrated Efficacy of Placenta-Derived Cell Therapy PLX-R18 in Subjects with Incomplete Hematopoietic Recovery Following Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation: A Phase I International Multi-Center Study” will be held by Mr. Hillard M. Lazarus, MD, FACP, Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, and Member of the study's Steering Committee at the virtual 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition on December 5, 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Pluristem Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pluristem to Present Initial Results from Its Phase I HCT Study with PLX-R18 Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy at the ASH Annual Meeting PLX-R18 demonstrated significant clinical improvements in Hb, ANC, and PLT among the high-dose cohortPLX-R18 was found to be safe and well-toleratedTopline results from the full Phase I clinical trial expected in Q1 2021 (n=21) HAIFA, Israel, Nov. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
World Experts in Infectious Diseases & Critical Care Form Pluristem’s COVID-19 Steering Committee

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Pluristem PSTI produces 100% recover rate COVID-19 Treatment