 

Novoheart Holdings Inc. has Closed its Going-Private Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NVH) is pleased to announce that the previously announced acquisition by Novomed Limited (the “Purchaser”), a company beneficially owned by entities controlled by Prof. Ronald Li, Dr. Yu Ying Ngan Ng, Chi Wing Ngan and Victor Chang, each a director of the Company, of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Novoheart (“Novoheart Shares”) other than those Novoheart Shares already owned by the Purchaser, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”), has been completed.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Novoheart shareholders will receive, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, $0.53 per Novoheart Share (except in the case of shareholders who entered into rollover, voting and support agreements (the “Rollover Agreements”) with the Purchaser (the “Rollover Shareholders”) who agreed to roll over their Novoheart Shares in exchange for shares of the Purchaser) and Novoheart will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser.

The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in its final order dated November 13, 2020. The Arrangement remains subject to the final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The delisting of the Novoheart Shares from the TSXV is expected to occur at the close of business on or about November 20, 2020. It is also anticipated that the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws shortly thereafter.

Pursuant to the Rollover Agreements, the Rollover Shareholders collectively exchanged 163,948,537 Novoheart Shares representing 86.91% of the issued and outstanding Novoheart Shares, based on 188,640,774 Novoheart Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Arrangement, for the same number of shares of the Purchaser, and now, collectively, beneficially own, indirectly through the Purchaser, 100% of the Novoheart Shares. An early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities regulators with respect to the foregoing matters pursuant to National Instrument 62- 103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the early warning report will be available on Novoheart's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will be available from the offices of the Company at Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L3.

Seite 1 von 3
Novoheart Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novoheart Holdings Inc. has Closed its Going-Private Transaction VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NVH) is pleased to announce that the previously announced acquisition by Novomed Limited (the “Purchaser”), a company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Novoheart Holdings Inc. Receives Final Order Approving Going-Private Transaction
11.11.20
Novoheart Holdings Inc. Receives Securityholder Approval of Going-Private Transaction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
46
mit einem künstlich gezüchteten MinHERZ pulsierender Erfolg - Novoheart WKN A2DWZ2