Novoheart Holdings Inc. has Closed its Going-Private Transaction

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Novoheart shareholders will receive, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, $0.53 per Novoheart Share (except in the case of shareholders who entered into rollover, voting and support agreements (the “ Rollover Agreements ”) with the Purchaser (the “ Rollover Shareholders ”) who agreed to roll over their Novoheart Shares in exchange for shares of the Purchaser) and Novoheart will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“ Novoheart ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX V : NVH ) is pleased to announce that the previously announced acquisition by Novomed Limited (the “ Purchaser ”), a company beneficially owned by entities controlled by Prof. Ronald Li, Dr. Yu Ying Ngan Ng, Chi Wing Ngan and Victor Chang, each a director of the Company, of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Novoheart (“ Novoheart Shares ”) other than those Novoheart Shares already owned by the Purchaser, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “ Arrangement ”), has been completed.

The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in its final order dated November 13, 2020. The Arrangement remains subject to the final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The delisting of the Novoheart Shares from the TSXV is expected to occur at the close of business on or about November 20, 2020. It is also anticipated that the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws shortly thereafter.

Pursuant to the Rollover Agreements, the Rollover Shareholders collectively exchanged 163,948,537 Novoheart Shares representing 86.91% of the issued and outstanding Novoheart Shares, based on 188,640,774 Novoheart Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Arrangement, for the same number of shares of the Purchaser, and now, collectively, beneficially own, indirectly through the Purchaser, 100% of the Novoheart Shares. An early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities regulators with respect to the foregoing matters pursuant to National Instrument 62- 103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the early warning report will be available on Novoheart's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will be available from the offices of the Company at Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L3.