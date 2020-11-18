 

Ørsted’s Financial Calendar 2021

Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:

15 January 2021: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

3 February 2021: Annual report 2020

1 March 2021: Annual General Meeting

2 March 2021: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend

4 March 2021: Dividend is expected to be paid out

29 April 2021: Interim report for the first quarter of 2021

12 August 2021: Interim report for the first half-year of 2021

3 November 2021: Interim report for the first nine months of 2021

Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96

Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights’ 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion).


