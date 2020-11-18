 

Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 Per Common Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend, which has been maintained at the prior quarter amount, will be paid on December 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2020.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.4 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact:
T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890


