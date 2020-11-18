 

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 18th Consecutive Year

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 18th Consecutive Year

Linde Included in Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World Index for 18th Consecutive Year

Guildford, UK, November 18, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has once again been recognized as a global leader in sustainability through its inclusion in the Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World Index (DJSI World) and DJSI North America. Linde is the only company in the chemical sector to be admitted in the DJSI World for eighteen consecutive years.

The DJSI World is a trusted benchmark for investors incorporating ESG factors into their decision-making. It identifies the top 10 percent of companies in each sector among the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Companies are selected based on a detailed analysis of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Linde received a perfect score in the sector for several criteria including risk governance, codes of conduct, climate change strategy, water-related risks, employee development programs and philanthropic activities.

"Sustainability principles underpin the success of our company and are integral to everything we do on behalf of our stakeholders," said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer of Linde.

Linde helps its customers improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint. In addition to the DJSI World and DJSI North America, the company is a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Linde was awarded an A in MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment in June 2020, is included in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2020 and received Silver Class distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM.

More information about Linde's sustainable development priorities, targets and performance can be found online at: www.linde.com/about-linde/sustainable-development

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

